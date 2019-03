The 2nd Annual Crookston Wedding Expo was held Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Crookston Eagles, giving brides and grooms a chance to meet with area businesses to help them with everything they need for a wedding.

There were florists, hair stylists, photographers, videographers, caterers, venues, chauffeurs, hotels, decorators, and even a justice of the peace.

Winners of the event’s gift baskets with wedding items/packages donated by vendors were Madison Fuglseth and Kayse Mix/Jordan Thompson.