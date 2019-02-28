Granite Falls residents will be happy to learn that Jake’s Pizza is getting a new owner, a new look, and a new name. The well-known bar and pizza shop was purchased earlier this year by Sue Tollefson and her son Taylor. Before that, the bar was owned and operated by Herbie Steenson and his family for over 40 years. During that time, it gained a loyal following of customers eager to eat the delicious Jake’s Pizza or catch up with old friends over a beer.

After Herbie died last year, his wife Kay quickly realized that she wasn’t up to the task of keeping everything running. She explained that although she had many great memories helping out, it wasn’t really her thing. She also felt it was time for somebody new to take over, adding that she is happy to see the restaurant and bar continue for another generation. The Tollefsons are busy making small updates such as adding new flooring. They say they hope to keep the ‘classic’ aspects of the old Jake’s while also improving on the tried and true. Taylor was already employed at Jake’s when the purchased occurred, giving him valuable insight into the running of the bar. Sue, on the other hand, says she will take a more hands-off approach to running the day-to-day business.

The major renovation projects are expected to wrap-up soon, however, Sue added that there are several smaller projects that they will accomplish in the coming months. Otherwise, patrons can expect much of what kept bringing them there in the first place (including the signature Jake’s pizza - made according to the classic recipe). The Tollefsons say that things are going really well so far. They held a soft-opening on February 1 and have since seen many new and old faces stop by the bar to check things out. They say that they have received tremendous community support and are looking forward to what the future brings.