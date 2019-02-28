Fresh on the heels of the UMN Crookston Golden Eagles men’s basketball team’s first-ever NSIC postseason tournament victory, a fan bus will be traveling to Sioux Falls, South Dakota for the Golden Eagles’ next game Sunday, March 3 against Winona State.

The bus will fill on a first come, first served basis, so sign up now to assure your seat.

The fan bus will depart Sunday morning at 8 a.m. from Lot A adjacent to Sargeant Student Center. Those going on the bus may park in Lot A and will not be ticketed if they don’t have a campus parking permit. The round-trip cost per seat is $20.

Sign up at https://z.umn.edu/CommunityBus or contact Michelle Christopherson at 281-8369 or mchristo@umn.edu.

The specific Sunday morning departure time was still being determined as of press time Thursday and will be updated when it becomes available.