The Wabasso/RRC Bobcats will be sending a pair of wrestlers on to state following Section 3A individual tournament action held this past weekend in Windom.

Junior Derek Werner and senior Jared Schroepfer both advanced to the Class A state tournament which gets under way Friday morning a 9 a.m. at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

Werner (30-5) entered Section 3A action as the top seed at 195 pounds and would reach the finals with a fall in the semifinals over Sam Dunker of JCC.

In the championship match, he battled Canby’s Josh Steffen (24-8) – the number two seed – right down to the wire before claiming a 9-8 victory.

Werner will open up preliminary action at state against Section 8A runner-up Sawyer Klatt of Roseau (33-7).

Veteran Jared Schroepfer will wrap up his career with yet another trip to state at 152 pounds. Schroepfer (29-6) was the number two seed at 152 heading into Section 3A action and would reach the championship with a technical fall in the quarterfinals and a 13-4 major decision over Sawyer Schwartz of TMB in the semifinals.

In the championship match he dropped an 11-5 decision to top seed Alex Borsgard (34-2) of Windom/Mountain Lake.

Schroepfer will face Spencer Miller (23-3) of Staples-Motley – ranked fourth in the state – in the preliminaries.

Tyler Bliss finished fourth at 170 pounds, going 2-2 overall with a pair of falls.

Ryal Liebl (22-8) was the number two seed at 220 pounds but would finish fourth overall, falling in the semifinals to third-seed Eli Edlin of JCC by pin and then in the third place match to Shane Noyes of Canby.

Cory Anderson (12-7) finished fourth at heavyweight, losing by fall in the semifinals to eventual champion Scot Edwards of Adrian Area. He would reach the third-place match with a 7-2 win but would fall to Denver Noyes of Canby by fall for fourth.

Mason Irlbeck (21-11) earned a fourth place finish at 126 pounds. Irlbeck reached the semifinals with a 5-4 decision but would fall to eventual champion Brett Willaby of Windom/Mt. Lake. He then won by fall to reach the third-place match but there would lose a 4-0 decision to Mathew Mohning of JCC.

Lance Wagner (22-8) was sixth at 182.