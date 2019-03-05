Postponement Notices
For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/
Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.
Delays/Cancellations:
BOLD (Bird Island/Olivia/Lake Lillian) and St. Mary's of Bird Island 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg 2 Hours Late
Chokio Alberta 2 Hours Late
Clarkfield Area Charter School 2 Hours Late
Dawson/Boyd 2 Hours Late
Lac Qui Parle Valley 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) 2 Hours Late
MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Marshall Public & Parochial Schools 2 Hours Late
Montevideo 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Morris Area Schools (Morris and Cyrus) and St. Mary's School in Morris 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) 2 Hours Late
Yellow Medicine East 2 Hours Late plowed roads only
Updated: 3-5-19 7:54 a.m