A discussion about nonprofit donor databases and fundraising principles and practices will be held on Thursday, March 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at Tri-Valley Opportunity Council in Crookston. The workshop is free and light snacks will be provided. You can bring your own lunch.

The featured presenter is Steve Shattuck, chief engagement officer at Bloomerang.

Within your database lies untold lifetime value. Unfortunately, many nonprofits fail to properly nurture and steward there donors. Why let an enormous asset go underutilized. We will show you examples of best practices in donor management to your team work smarter, not harder. In this session, we will:

• Cover the tenants of effective database management.

• Learn strategies for communicating, engaging, and interacting with donors.

• Discussion of educational resources.

• Use the principles of nonprofit excellence to discuss financial management and fundraising principles.

The workshop is open to all and walk-ins are welcome. For more, call Ashley at 218-407-5202 or acharwood@minnesotanonprofits.org.