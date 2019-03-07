Granite Falls resident Gorman Velde was honored this weekend by the Minnesota Wild. Velde, who is now 91-years-old, was one of the original players for the Granite Falls Kilowatts hockey team that went to the first ever State Hockey Tournament in 1945. He is the last surviving member of that team. Velde says that the honor came as a total surprise, but that he was deeply honored to have been recognized.

The recognition comes on the heels of the 75th annual Boys State Hockey Tourna-ment, which kicked-off on Wednesday. Velde was presented with a custom-designed Granite Falls Kilowatt jersey on the ice of the Xcel Energy Center by local hockey legends Lou Nanne and Willard Ikola. A replica of the jersey was also added to the Xcel’s famed high school jersey wall on the Bremer Bank Suite level. Velde was also given a Wild jersey with the number 91 (reflecting Velde’s age).

Velde was born and raised in Granite Falls. He played goalie on the all-rookie hockey team, which he says he joined for something to do when football wasn’t in season. After he graduated High School in 1945, he went off to serve in the Second World War. After returning from the war, Velde settled down to a life of farming before retiring in the early 1990s.

Memories from the 1945 are still fresh in Velde’s mind. At the time, he explained that none of the original team members knew how to skate. “We had no idea how to put everything on,” Velde said lightheartedly. Many of the players (Velde included) didn’t have the proper equipment and were therefore forced to improvise. For example, Velde used his leather football helmet and work gloves in lieu of the normal goalie outfit. Some players made do with tan trousers and sweatshirts.

Players were able to make shin guards using magazines and newspapers. Individual players only had one stick to use, which meant that if they broke it, they would have to sit out for the rest of the game.

The Kilowatts were also forced to borrow equipment from St. Paul Monroe High in order to participate in their first tournament. All told, the group made for a pretty ragtag band of farm boys turned hockey players.

A major hurdle for the players was finding available ice. Velde explained that they found a patch of flat ground next to the school that they watered and used as a makeshift rink (despite the fact that it was roughly a quarter the size of a regulation ice rink). “I think we put a centerline in, but otherwise we didn’t have anything,” Velde recalled. When the team finally had the chance to play on an actual rink, they were intrigued watching the Zamboni clear the ice (something they had never seen before). “We didn’t know what that damn thing was for, either,” he said. “We came out for the second period, we had new ice and it was beautiful.”

“We had never played indoors; it was a scary thing,” Velde recalled. “Our field was very small up here. We got all dressed up, came out on that ice the first time and could hardly see the other end! We thought, ‘Good God, do we have to skate out here?’”

Because this was the first state tournament, St. Paul Public Schools director Gene Aldrich had his work cut out for him putting together a tournament bracket. He intended to replicate the basketball playoff division of 32 districts in eight regions. Aldrich had a problem, however. Six of the 32 districts did not have hockey teams at the time, and most of those where located in south central and southwestern Minnesota (Minneapolis did not even qualify a team for the first state hockey tournament). The new Kilowatts team represented region three which also included Marshall and Hutchinson. “I think we played about five games before we qualified,” Velde remembered.

Velde remembered that the he first games where particularly tough. “When we started the first game, we were really dumb,” Velde said. “We played about three or four minutes before the officials stopped the game and had a conference at our bench. ‘Do you guys know what a blue line is?’ We’d never heard of it.”

The Kilowatts were defeated 16-0 in their first game against Eveleth. They were then defeated 10-0 in the semifinals against St. Paul Washington. This margin of defeat remains a state record to this day. “Eveleth could skate backwards better than we could forward, and that’s no crap,” Velde said. “Jesus, they could go.”

In the end, the Kilowatts received some consolation when they defeated Rochester 2-1, saving a little bit of their dignity at the end of the tournament. Velde says that he never played hockey after that.

In spite of everything that came after -- war, returning home, marriage, children, and life on the farm -- Velde still looks back fondly to those days in high school. Being honored on the ice of the Xcel Energy Center was the "greatest thing that could ever happen to me," Velde said. "I have a lot of kids, but this is pretty close to that."