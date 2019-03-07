Fans can park at CHS and get a bus ride to UMN Crookston and back

Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. and T.H.E. Bus have announced they will provide free bus rides to University of Minnesota Crookston’s Lysaker Gymnasium for fans wishing to park at Crookston High School for Friday’s Section 8AA Girls Basketball Final where the Pirates take on the Roseau Rams.

T.H.E. Bus will pick people up at CHS at 6:20 p.m., drop them off at Lysaker Gym, and bring them back to their vehicles after the game.

Friday’s tip-off for the Pirates and Rams is at 7 p.m. and the winner advances to state.