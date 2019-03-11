Tatanka Arts, a Redwood area group focused on promoting the arts in the region, recently hosted a juried art show at the Redwood Falls Public Library.

According to Nan Kaufenberg of Tatanka Arts, this is the second juried art show the arts group has held.

For the show, area artists were encouraged to submit one piece of artwork, and a juror was brought in to decide which items would be accepted into the show. That juror also selected five honorable mention award winners as part of the program.

Ballots were also made available at the library for the first six weeks of the show, so the public could come in and vote for the piece on display that was their favorite, which was given a People’s Choice award.

The five honorable mention award winners were Rebecca Alexander with her oil painting entitled “You Coming?,” Elaine Hagen with her watercolor painting entitled “Split Rock,” Paul Hagen with his piece of walnut woodwork entitled “Reach,” Nan Kaufenberg with her linocut print entitled “Memorial Auditorium” and Pearl Ziegenhagen with a watercolor collage entitled “The Circus Pony.”

The People’s Choice award was presented to Rebecca Alexander for her painting.

The pieces selected for the show will continue to be on display at the Redwood Falls Public Library through the end of March. The public is encouraged to stop by and view the pieces, which are on display in the library’s meeting room.

Learn more about Tatanka Arts on its Web site at www.tatankaarts.org.