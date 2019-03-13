Also, new Parks & Recreation website praised, while concerns over Google search errors raised

If the sports court floor at Crookston Sports Center was available all summer long, would your kids use it? The Crookston Youth Basketball Association (CYBA) would like to work with Parks & Recreation to make it happen, Park Board members found out this week. New member Nate Lubarski, who also serves on the CYBA board with Garrett Borowicz, told the Park Board the CYBA would like to see an open gym at the CSC in the summer and they may be willing to set up adult volunteers to help monitor the floor.

Parks & Rec Director Scott Riopelle told the board he has staff at the CSC during the day in the summer, but evenings are a different story. He added that putting the courts up in the back rinks and possibly having one for the younger crowd and one for the older kids might make sense, but they also have to consider costs. Lubarski offered a possible rental agreement and suggested they set up a meeting to discuss it further.



Website changes

The Park Board also reviewed the Parks & Recreation portion of the city’s new website this week and quickly found out how much easier it was to navigate compared to the previous version. Analytics during the website’s reconstruction showed the top four most popular clicks on the site were related to Parks & Rec programming.

Riopelle mentioned he has been working closely with Finance Director Angel Weasner, City Administrator Shannon Stassen, and Crookston Community Pool Manager Cody Brekken to get information online about the pool and possibly adding a Google calendar that shows the pool’s schedule even before the city takes ownership in July so visitors can get used to finding information on the city’s website.

Park Board Vice Chair and new member Mike LaFrance later told the group it was a “challenge” if you “Google” Crookston Parks & Rec to find what you’re looking for. Board member Becky Kofoed echoed LaFrance’s concern saying she has seen an error page when attempting to look something up.

(The Times did a Google search of “crookston parks and rec” and found that the “Recreational Opportunities” link led to a page that had an error and said, “The requested page could not be found.”)

The City of Crookston debuted their new website in late 2018/early 2019 with the effort led by University of Minnesota Crookston student and summer intern Christopher Lang. He reportedly singled out Parks & Rec as he developed the content, look and feel of the new site.

On the Parks & Rec portion of the site, https://www.crookston.mn.us/ns/parks-recreation, visitors can register for Parks & Rec classes and activities, view the current Funfinder, find information on parks and amenities, and their locations, rent park shelters, tables or camping spots, seek info on the city’s trails, find out more on activities possible throughout the area, and info on the Parks & Rec department.