The Prairie Skyline Foundation has donated two games to Highland Elementary School. One is the Empathy Card Game and the other is Bridge Over Worried Waters.

The nonprofit PSF is working toward the historic restoration and preservation of the old Cathedral Church downtown. The group envisions a casual, laid back approach to addressing not only social skills through art, but mental health needs through play in the future “Young at hART Center.”

Learn more at prairieskyline.org.