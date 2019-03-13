Commercial pilot and certified flight instructor, Jason Bensley, will host a workshop to study and prepare for the written Unmanned Aircraft General – Small (UAS) UAS certification exam March 23-24 at UMN Crookston. The cost is $550 which includes a box lunch for both days, the 2019 UAS Test Prep Study Guide, and in-class instruction.

The classroom portion will cover knowledge areas listed in the Remote Pilot Airmen Certification Standards, which include 14 CFR part 107 regulations, airspace, aviation weather sources and weather effects on UAS, and more. All portions of the course will be taught by certified UAS pilots that are also manned aviation instructors.

The sign-up deadline is March 5. Sign up at z.umn.edu/RemoteUASPilotTestPrep. Contact Michelle Christopherson at 281-8369 with any question or for more information.



Kragness officially SHRM certified

Management lecturer Megan Kragness, has been notified that she successfully passed the SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP®) certification exam. As stated by the Society For Human Resource Management, the certification signifies that Kragness possesses the behavioral competencies and technical knowledge needed for effective job performance, as described in the SHRM Body of Competency & Knowledge™ (SHRM BoCK™). The BoCK was created via the active input and engagement of the global HR community and validated by more than 30,000 HR professionals worldwide.

More specifically, this rigorous examination assessed Kragness’ HR expertise in four HR knowledge domains: people; organization; workplace; and strategy. Additionally, situational judgment questions tested comprehension of eight behavioral competencies: leadership and navigation; business acumen; ethical practice; relationship management; consultation; critical evaluation; global and cultural effectiveness; and communication. In summary, this credential affirms that Megan has not only mastered technical HR knowledge, but also the ability to effectively apply that knowledge in the workplace.



To find out more about the SHRM Certification program, click on the following link: https://www.shrm.org/certification/pages/default.aspx