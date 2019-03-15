The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo

The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jeffrey Lopez, Jim Dahlvang, David Nordaune, Matt Gilbertson, and Chairman David Lieser.

First before the board, County Attorney Matt Haugen provided a written report of the activities in his office, and also updated them on court trials and investigations conducted during the month of February, 2019. Following Haugen, each commissioner then gave a report on various committee meetings attended and described any special developments that occurred during the same month.

A motion was made to accept the quote from Johnson Construction of $5,736 for the construction and remodeling of the sheriff’s office. The motion was approved.

Auditor/Treasurer Michelle May then provided an update of the activities that occurred during February as well. May presented a recommendation from Triad HR Consulting to adjust the pay grade for the Eligibility Worker from Grade 5 to Grade 6, and the Lead Eligibility Worker from Grade 6 to Grade 7 based on the consultant’s review of the positions.

A motion was made to approve the grade change and pass on the recommendation for approval to the AFSCME Union. The motion was approved.

A following motion was made to compensate Molly Barborek for performing some of the duties of the Auditor/Treasurer’s position for 12 weeks at Grade 10, Step 12. The motion was approved.

County Sheriff Derek Olson then met before the board to provide a report of the activities occurring within the Sheriff’s Department during the month of February.

Following Olson, County Engineer Steve Kubista provided a report of the activities of the Highway Department during the same month, and presented the 2018 Assigned Fund Balances: Equipment Capital Outlay $890,000; Land & Building Capital Outlay $206,239. A motion was made to approve the Assigned Fund Balances, which passed.

A motion was then made to approve a resolution providing payment to the county by the state for the use and maintenance of County State Aid Highway No. 14 as a detour route during the construction to be performed on Trunk Highway No. 40 from Lac qui Parle County State Aid Highway No. 33 to Chippewa County State Aid Highway No. 30. The motion was approved.

Kubista then requested approval for payment to BNSF Railroad for the replacement of two rubber railroad crossings for $84,141.19. A motion was made to approve the payment, which passed.

Land & Resource Director Scott Williams and SWCD Manager Tom Warner met before the board to discuss the Area 53 One Watershed One Plan Plan Memorandum of Agreement; no action was taken at this time.

