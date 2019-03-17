I am not musical.

I am pretty sure we have established that over the years.

While I have always thought about playing an instrument, whether it be the bagpipes or the banjo, I have accepted the fact that I will likely never perform on any stage at any time.

I am OK with that for one good reason.

There are lots of others who are very good at music, and that gives me the chance to do music the way I can do it best – by just listening and appreciating it.

I have lived the life of a performer vicariously over the past several years through the Krause progeny, as they have performed trumpet, tuba, flute and now French horn, and so I get to listen to them as they play.

When I listen to music I don’t do it with a critical ear.

I feel bad for people who can’t just sit back and hear the music and be entertained by it.

Yes, I know when someone makes a mistake in a piece that is familiar to me, and I hear the squeaks of new musicians, but I don’t let it bother me. I just like to take it all in and enjoy it.

Although I do not attend a lot of live sporting events, simply because time does not allow for it, if I had been at more high-school sporting events I likely would have been much more distracted by the music coming from the pep band than I would have paid attention to what is happening on the court or field of play.

My favorite part of any sporting event is the performance of the National Anthem. My best half actually found a live stream of Mara Lund performing during the state wrestling tournament a couple of weekends ago, and even though I have heard her sing it before I just stopped to listen and appreciate.

So, while you pat the back of the student athletes this week, remember to show your appreciation for those students who are there to help set the tone as they perform, and be sure to thank directors like Paul Berggren, Katy Eckes and Collin Stephenson for their efforts in getting those musicians ready for their performances. I just wish they would play more AC/DC.

For me, music, especially a song that I am familiar with, connects me with events, and after this Friday I have a new connection with a song I have heard dozens of times in my life – the “Folsom Prison Blues.”

Standing in the Crossed Arrows ballroom at Jackpot Junction that afternoon I had the chance to listen to the Flying Buffaloes do their sound checks for the concert the band performed that night as a fundraiser for the Redwood Falls Public Library.

The reason I was there was because of one of the band members – Jordan Harazin.

I have listened to Jordan play music for years and always appreciated the fact that one could tell he really enjoyed performing. I remember him as a little kid playing with his grandparents around the community, and I recall with fondness the many times he would be somewhere where a piano was in reach.

I remember one event in particular when he was in middle school and was part of a theater rehearsal. There in the middle of the PAC stage was a grand piano.

Jordan sat down at that piano and just started playing Jerry Lee Lewis and Johnny Cash. I could have listened to that all day.

So, when Jordan and the rest of the Flying Buffaloes started playing that familiar Johnny Cash tune it took me right back to that time in the PAC, and I smiled.

After the song was over, Jordan looked at me and asked how I thought it sounded. Naturally, I turned to him and told him his singing was a bit flat and that he missed the tone of the song in a couple of places.

OK, we all know that isn’t true. I just said it sounded good to me, simply because it did.

Just like it always has, Jordan.

Thanks for the music and the memories.