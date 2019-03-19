Is this the year that funding for a four-lane stretch of Highway 14 from Nicollet to New Ulm becomes reality?

The Minnesota House transportation finance division recently held a hearing in Mankato and heard a proposal being co-authored by District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska that addresses the project.

“It was a good hearing, and many people from New Ulm attended and shared their concerns about funding for Highway 14 as well as the need for safety improvements,” Torkelson said.

“There have been some tragic incidents on this road over the years, and a four-lane highway would make traveling in this area much less dangerous,” Torkelson added.

As specified in the bill, $85 million in trunk highway bonding would be used to construct a portion of U.S. Highway 14 as a four-lane divided highway, approximately from New Ulm to Nicollet.

Torkelson noted that MnDOT is actively working on the project and has held a number of community meetings, and the only item left to solve is funding.

“I’m confident the committee now understands how critical this project is to the people and communities of southwestern Minnesota,” Torkelson said. “Hopefully our new House majority can find some money to get this project done.”