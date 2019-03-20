Minnesota added 3,800 jobs statewide during the first month of 2019, and the state’s unemployment rate increased to 3 percent, according to seasonally adjusted figures which were recently released by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

The U.S. unemployment rate was 4 percent in January.

December’s previously announced gain of 500 jobs was revised downward to 800 jobs lost. The state’s unemployment rate in December was also revised upward to 2.9 percent.

Over the year, Minnesota has added 7,803 jobs since last January, the lowest over-the-year job gain since regaining positive growth following the recession.

“Minnesota has started the year on a positive note with 3,800 new jobs,” said Steve Grove, DEED commissioner. “However, with revisions we continue to see job growth slowing across the state as our labor force continues to tighten.”

Leisure and hospitality led all sectors in January with 2,200 new jobs, followed by trade, transportation and utilities (up 1,400) and financial activities (up 1,200). The largest job losses were in education and healthcare, which lost 1,500 jobs.

All other industries saw smaller changes, including logging and mining (up 100), manufacturing and information (each down 300), professional and business services (down 100), other services (up 800) and government (up 300).

In the metropolitan statistical areas, the following regions gained jobs in the past 12 months: Rochester MSA (up 1.7 percent) and St. Cloud MSA (up 1.4 percent). Minneapolis-St. Paul MSA and Duluth MSA reported no growth. The Mankato MSA lost jobs (down 0.7 percent).