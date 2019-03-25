Weasner says proposed ‘citizenship question’ could make 2020 count more challenging

With the 2020 U.S. Census right around the corner, the City of Crookston is in the process of forming a “Complete Count Committee” comprised of a wide swath of representatives, and their task will be to ensure that the census count in Crookston is as accurate as possible.

City Finance Director Angel Weasner is heading up the effort. Last year, she met with a U.S. Census representative, along with City Administrator Shannon Stassen and then-Mayor Wayne Melbye. The census representative requested that such a committee be formed, but Weasner said having the committee is not required by the census or by any statute.

Anyone who resides in Crookston for at least half the calendar year needs to be counted.

From an initial list of 14 local agencies, entities or organizations that Weasner was tasked with contacting to seek a representative on the Complete Count Committee, she tells the Times that, to date, she has secured representation from the following:

• Polk County Public Health

• Tri County Community Corrections

• Crookston utility billing supervisor

• Crookston School Board

• RiverView Health

• Crookston Pubic Library

• Golden Link Senior Center

• Polk County Board of Commissioners

The group will gather a couple times to come up with ideas on how to get the most accurate census count in Crookston and also to update on progress.

The Crookston City Council’s Ways & Means Committee has green-lighted the Complete Count Committee. It’s on track to be approved by council resolution on Monday, March 25.

“It’s very important we have this committee,” Stassen said.

Weasner said with the “citizenship question” proposed by congressional Republicans for inclusion in the U.S. Census form, there could be “bigger issues” with the census count this time around due to residents being afraid to fill out the form or answer questions about the number of people in the household if a census counter comes to their door.