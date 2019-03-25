The Gentilly Rockey Ridge Riders are holding meat and basket raffles at various establishments to raise money for the North Country Horsemen Trails to Treatments, a nonprofit organization that has a grant program for people undergoing cancer

treatments. Friday, they stopped at the Crookston VFW Post 1902.

The Riders have two more events planned at the Snow Sled Inn in Gentilly on March 25 and at Lakeview Resort in Mentor on March 29.

For more info on Trails to Treatments, visit northcountryhorsemen.com.