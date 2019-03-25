The Montevideo City Council met in an emergency meeting this morning to declare that a State of Emergency now exists for Montevideo due to the expected major flooding of the Minnesota and Chippewa Rivers.

The council considered two resolutions at the 7 a.m. meeting, the first being the declaration of the State of Emergency. Significant property damage and expense are expected to occur as a result of flooding.

The State of Emergency will remain in effect until such time as the council determines that the State of Emergency and the threat of spring flooding has passed. The resolution declaring a State of Emergency was adopted unanimously by the council.

Also considered was a resolution authorizing Mayor Jim Curtiss and Interim City Manager Rick Almich to execute any and all documents associated with this emergency.

It may be necessary for to sign contracts or agreements for advanced measures, flood protection, and other assistance which may be requested by outside agencies such as the Army Corps of Engineers, the State of Minnesota, the federal government, and private contractors.

The resolution was unanimously adopted by the council.

The latest flood forecast from the National Weather Service shows the Minnesota River reaching major flood stage of 18 feet by tomorrow (Tuesday), and 20 feet by Friday.

According to a press release from the Montevideo Police Department, River Road was closed this past weekend, and Town Road, Chippewa Street, and Forest Avenue may have water access issues by Friday. Other streets in Smith Addition may begin to have issues as well.

The sanitary sewer system will be shut down in Smith Addition once the flood stage reaches 18 to 18.5 feet. In addition, the gas and electric companies may pull meters as well.

In addition, the 1969 levee along Gravel Road may experience seepage problems by this weekend.

The Minnesota River is not expected to crest until sometime after this coming weekend, and it is possible to see it crest at historic levels

Also Due to impending flood conditions, Tostenson, Inc., will be collecting garbage containers in Smith Addition on Tuesday, March 26, after regular garbage pickup. The containers will be returned when conditions improve.

