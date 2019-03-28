They had another "dream donor" this year allowing some lucky girls to get a free prom dress

Dream Boutique opened their doors to eager prom dress shoppers Wednesday at their new location on North Main Street between Holiday and M&H gas stations.

The pop-up shop will also be open on Sunday, March 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Dans told the Times that they received a donation from a “dream donor” allowing them to offer high schoolers the opportunity to get a free prom dress, accessory or prize by popping a balloon. Three free dresses had already found new homes at the time of the interview.

Dream Boutique is open to high school girls in Crookston, Fisher, Climax, Fertile and Red Lake Falls to shop for affordable prom dresses and accessories. For more info, contact Kim Dans at 281-1700 or Erin LaPlante at 280-8646, or visit their “Dream Boutique” Facebook page.