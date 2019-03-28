Minnesota’s Seventh District Congressman Collin C. Peterson once again placed within the top 10 on the Lugar Center’s annual list of “most bipartisan” in the House of Representatives for the second straight year.

The list is based on the bipartisan index (BPI) measured and administered by the Lugar Center and McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University.

Peterson placed sixth out of 436 for the 115th congress. This year’s recognition follows Peterson’s first-place ranking last year.

The non-partisan analysis shows Peterson’s track record of consistently working across the aisle on a variety of issues important to his congressional district and to rural America.

“This ranking shows that no matter who’s in the White House, or who’s in charge of Congress, I am willing to work with anyone, in either party, when we have common goals to get things done for our constituents,” Peterson said. “I am proud to represent the people of Western Minnesota, who send me to Washington to represent them and their voices.”

The Lugar Center and the McCourt School of Public Policy at Georgetown University jointly released their new BPI rankings of members of Congress for the 115th congress. The BPI is a non-partisan tool that measures the degree to which Senators and Representatives work across party lines on legislation.

The bipartisan index measures how often a member of Congress introduces bills that succeed in attracting co-sponsors from members of the other party, and how often they in turn co-sponsor a bill introduced from across the aisle. The index is based on a formula which is applied uniformly to all members.

No subjective judgments are made about individual members or bills. The index seeks to inspire lawmakers to be more bipartisan when writing or co-sponsoring legislation.