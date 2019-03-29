On Saturday, March 23, the Montevideo Speech Team took first place at the Small Schools Division Pipestone Speech invite.

The team had four students place that day as well. Aurora Wymar took first place in Creative Expression, Lauren Kluver took sixth place in Discussion, Evan Buckingham received a blue ribbon in discussion, and Brock Stamper received a red ribbon in Humorous. Buckingham was one point away, and Stamper was two points away from making finals.

“Speech is open to all students in grades 8 through 12,” said Allison Kleindl, head coach for the MHS speech team. “We have about an even mix of ages this year. We have some students that have been in speech before, and several students trying it for the first time this year.”

According to Kleindl, the team has had a great season so far. “The students have been doing very well this year. They have all been working hard every week to improve their speeches, and some have their speeches memorized. It’s amazing to see their improvement in just a few months.”

In speech, there are 13 different categories that students can participate in. The categories that can be chosen from include Serious Prose, Serious Poetry, Serious Drama, Humorous, Duo, Creative Expression, Great Speeches, Original Oratory, Informative Speaking, Storytelling, Extemporaneous Speak­ing, Extemporaneous Reading, and Discussion. The materials are all either prepared orally, written, or improvised depending on the category, and the team competes in about eight meets throughout the season.

