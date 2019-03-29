During its Feb. 25 meeting, the Redwood Area Board of Education moved forward with a plan to develop a long-term strategic plan addressing a number of topics as it is related to the future of the school district.

With that in mind, it approved a contract with the Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA), which will facilitate that process in the coming months.

During its March 25 meeting, the local board discussed the process and schedule MSBA will follow as it develops the strategic plan document. In the coming weeks, a State of the School District report will be developed, and that will be followed up with two listening sessions.

During those sessions stakeholder input with be gathered. Those listening sessions are going to be held May 14 and June 4. The first listening session will be held with students, school staff, school board and administration. The community will have the chance to offer input June 4 during a listening session held in the board room at Redwood Valley Middle School/High School starting at 6 p.m.

In addition, a survey is going to be conducted to allow for public input, with that window open from May 28 through June 28.

The ensuing months will be dedicated to further planning and development, with the schedule to present the document to the board for approval in September of this year. After the strategic plan is approved, the school board will receive guidance through December as it develops action plans based on that new document.

In other action, the local school board:

• Approved a HVAC maintenance service contract effective April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020 with MAC Mechanical & Electrical Services at a cost of $23,896.

• Approved the engagement of Abdo, Eick & Meyers, LLP to audit the financial statements for the district for the year ending June 30, 2019 at a cost not to exceed $20,350.

• Accepted the retirements with regrets of Anne Warner Goche from her role as a fifth-grade science and math teacher and Sue Baldwin from her role as a second-grade classroom teacher both effective May 23, 2019.

• Approved the employment of Andrew Lueck as a full-time RVHS agriculture teacher at a salary of $44,000.

• Approved the employment of Adam Olson as a long-term substitute chemistry teacher for approximately 45 days at a salary of $9,904.45.

• Approved the employment of Amy Ahrens as a SACC assistant at a rate of $11.85 per hour, April Lindberg as a preschool assistant at a rate of $11.50 per hour, Erin Nelson as a long-term substitute in the Ready Set Grow program at a rate of $21 per hour, Angela Curry as a softball coach with a stipend of $1,956 and Sue Ludewig as a Cardinal Kids Club assistant at a rate of $11.50 per hour.

• Accepted the resignations of Rachel Ourada from her role as a middle-school paraprofessional, Heather Briese from her role as a Kindergarten teacher and Alonna Baune from her role as an assistant softball coach.

• Approved the reassignment of Rachel Berner from her role as a first-grade teacher to the role of Title I teacher and reading coach at Reede Gray Elementary School.

• Approved the purchase of textbooks for a variety of programs within the district, including elementary-school math, middle-school math, high-school math, high-school social studies, special education, elementary-school handwriting, elementary-school reading and music at a total cost of $165,366.

• Approved tenure for Jennifer Anderson, special education teacher, Jessica Bratsch, special education teacher, Angela Curry, first-grade teacher, Emily Swanson, second-grade teacher, Eric Ellanson, physical education teacher, Brenna Elwell, special education teacher, Kristin Rossow, fifth-grade teacher, Kate Russell, art and ELL teacher, Jared Wenisch, STEM teacher, Robert Elwell, health teacher, Lisa Orren, ag teacher, Alyssa Anderson, occupational therapist, and Jessica Austin, speech language pathologist.

• Approved the continuation of contract for Cassie Ford, second-grade teacher, Caitlyn Krueger, first-grade teacher, Dillon Thooft, fourth-grade teacher, Karen Zost, special education teacher, Cassie Zuhlsdorf, physical education teacher, Morgan Johnson, physical education teacher, Logan Swann, special education teacher, Jackie Probst, Dakota studies teacher, Brett Bergeson, math teacher, Heather Vranicar, school counselor, Ryan Dixon, Dakota language teacher, and Jenna Stephenson, science teacher.