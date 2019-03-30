50 years ago

March 1969

• The Redwood Falls phone company announced it would be giving its phone lines an annual spring cleaning by blowing air through the wires between 8-9 p.m. and advised residents to place a paper sack over their phones to keep dust from getting all over. Phone company officials said they did this every April 1.

• Maude Rutter Meyer, who operated the first beauty salon in Redwood Falls, died at LeSueur five months shy of her 100th birthday.

• Of the 75 words used at the seventh- and eighth-grade Redwood County spelling bee, “corollary” was misspelled by all but one of the contestants.

• A flock of Canadian geese decided to stroll up from Lake Redwood to explore downtown Redwood Falls by foot, honking back at cars that honked horns at them.

• Chad Peterson, four, was rescued unharmed from a machine shed on his parents’ farm eight miles south of Redwood Falls moments before it exploded because of welding sparks igniting a 50-gallon fuel oil tank.

• The Travelers Club voted to not only hold their annual Easter Egg hunt for the eighth year but to send Easter gift baskets to the men living at the Robert E. Milton home for mentally handicapped men.

• The Tonka Toy Corp. donated 2,500 scale model dune buggies, road graders, trucks and tractors to the Redwood Falls Lions Club to distribute to underprivileged children at Christmas.

• Craig Sparrowgrove of Redwood Falls made his first solo flight at the Redwood Falls airport on his 16th birthday.

25 years ago

March 1994

• An early forecast by the Travelers Club was that the 1,600 Easter eggs they would set out for the annual hunt would be scooped up by area children in roughly 20 seconds.

• The Regional Kidney Disease Program set April 12 as the day it would open a dialysis center in the Redwood Falls hospital.

• A Morris truck driver lost a semi-truck trailer’s worth of hay bales on the Highway 19/71 Y-intersection in Redwood Falls when it slid off onto the pavement.

• The Brown-Lyon-Redwood County Drug Task Force arrested 11 Redwood County residents for their part in a raid on area drug sellers.

• The Redwood Falls United Senior Citizens Center celebrated 20 years as the town’s senior dining site.

• The Gazette’s April Fool’s Day edition included an article about how President Bill Clinton and wife Hillary had announced they planned to retire from political life after the 2000 election and move to Redwood Falls.

10 years ago

March 2009

• P&K convenience store became the first venue in the area to sell e-cigarettes as local businesses, schools and law enforcement tried to figure out how to handle them.

• Army Sergeant Ben Johnson stopped by to visit St. John Lutheran School kindergarteners to thank them for the letters they sent him while he was stationed in Iraq.