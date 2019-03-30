Following an announcement from Minnesota House Democratic leadership that it plans to follow the governor’s ideas of increasing spending and taxes in Minnesota, District 16B State Representative Paul Torkelson of Hanska said that is the wrong approach.

“In actuality the House DFL proposal is more expensive than the governor’s plan, which is inappropriate considering we have a $1 billion budget surplus and hundreds of millions being wasted due to fraud in our public welfare programs,” Torkelson said.

Torkelson, who is the Republican lead in the Minnesota House transportation finance and policy division, said the Democrats’ budget would have negative impacts on Minnesota’s drivers as well.

“Last year, we created a new law that allowed the sales tax dollars collected on auto parts and repairs to be used to fund transportation projects in Minnesota,” Torkelson said. “Under the DFL plan, this common sense solution would disappear and be replaced by a 70 percent increase to the gas tax and higher tab fees.”

Torkelson noted the popular Small Cities Assistance Program, which provides money for street repairs to cities with fewer than 5,000 residents, would also be eliminated under the House Democrat plan.

“With 21 communities in our House district, most of them with less than 5,000 residents, they will feel the impact,” Torkelson said. “For the past three years we’ve been providing these small cities with state funding to help with their local transportation projects. We want to continue this program, and I’m hopeful the DFL will consider rolling that and other local road and bridge provisions back into their bill.”