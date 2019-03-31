After losing only two starters from last year’s team, Head Coach Bruce Woitas is looking forward to the experience coming back this season.

Last season the St. Mary’s Knights baseball team was very young and inexperienced at the varsity level. After losing only two starters from last year’s team, Head Coach Bruce Woitas is looking forward to the experience coming back this season. The Knights return nine players from last season. This year, coach Woitas is more comfortable with the players understanding their roles coming into the year, extending hope the Knights can rebound from a 3-15 season.

Head Coach: Bruce Woitas returns for his 30th season as head coach for the baseball team. Under Woitas’ tenure, the Knights have 10 conference titles and their last state appearance was in 2013.

Assistant Coaches: Josh Kopacek, Randy Armbruster, Bill Walter

Last Year’s Record

Overall: 3-15

Conference: 2-12

Players Lost to Graduation Andrick Sanchez and Dalton Meyer

Key Players

Nick Labat goes into his junior season with three years of varsity experience under his belt. Labat has been a main cog at shortstop and on the mound for the Knights. He hit .393 last season with a couple home runs, while leading the team in RBIs. Labat also expects to see more time on the mound this season while he threw 17 1/3 innings last season.

Dallas Bauer was the Knights’ top pitcher last season. Dallas threw 18 and 2/3 innings on the hill. Despite an 0-4 record, Bauer was second on the team in strikeouts. Bauer will compete with Labat and senior Dominic Helget for innings this season.

Dominic Helget was the Knights’ innings leader last season on the bump and will be counted on for heavy innings again this spring. Helget led the team in strikeouts with 23 in 27 innings pitched.

Kyle Goblirsch saw some innings as a freshman last year, and while inexperience at the varsity level showed, Goblirsch also showed flashy potential. Goblirsch threw 11 innings on the mound and saw significant time at third base last season. Goblirsch also showed his potential on the VFW team last summer, which included a gutty performance against perennial VFW powerhouse Wayzata. Goblirsch threw 5 and 2/3 innings allowing four hits and one earned run and was third on the team in innings pitched.

Strengths and Weaknesses

Coach Woitas looks for pitching to be a strength this season. “We like the guys we can put on the mound,” he said, regarding the eight players on the roster who have varsity pitching experience. “We have holes to fill, but our JV had a strong season last year and we feel a number of those kids will step in and fill those holes.” Varsity experience is lacking, but the talent is there for the Knights.

Conference Expectations

Woitas expects New Ulm Cathedral, Springfield, and MVL to be top dogs in the Tomahawk Conference this season, and looks for BOLD and Mankato Loyola to be strong in Section 2A, as well.

Coach’s Comment

“We have kids that love to play the game of baseball and go out each day to get better as a player with the goal to make us a better team.”