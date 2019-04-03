Editor's column.

Thank you to the young women who ran for Miss Sleepy Eye. I hope they are all glad they took advantage of the opportunity to challenge themselves in this way, and I hope they had a great time doing it. I hope they enjoyed the experience of their interview with the judges.

I remember that experience (in the olden days, when I was a candidate for Miss Sleepy Eye) as vary valuable. I learned something about myself. I learned that I wasn’t very good at expressing myself in a poised and mature manner. I heard myself respond to questions with dreaded add-on phrases, such as “like” and “you know,” in all the wrong places and way too often. That was a valuable lesson that prompted me to improve my verbal communication skills.

The candidates for Miss Sleepy Eye all communicated with poise and all had good things to say about our community. They prepared in advance, an answer to the question: what word do you think describes Sleepy Eye in 2019 and why. They all spoke in some manner about the progress and revitalization they see in Sleepy Eye.

It reminded me of the responses from students last spring, when downtown consultant Ron Drake visited Sleepy Eye. He asked for student input on what Sleepy Eye needed and kids had plenty of ideas — including spiffing up the downtown area. The answers the candidates gave on Saturday night revealed that our young people recognize and appreciate the improvement efforts made and the new business activity on the east end of town.

Thank you to the Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization for the work they do to provide Sleepy Eye with the Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassadors. They did a great job with the coronation event Saturday night. They do a great job with the entire Miss Sleepy Eye program from signing up candidates to crowning royalty to organizing appearances by Miss Sleepy Eye and Princesses throughout the year.

The members of the Miss Sleepy Eye Ambassador Organization are Jenny Blick, Amanda Murphy, Deb Windschitl, Deanna Schwint and Kelly Blick. Thank you and congratulations on another successful Miss Sleepy Eye program.

Congratulations also to Callie, Anna and Liv — enjoy your year representing our community!