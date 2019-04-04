Chloe Johnson is interested in bees. She wants the whole community to get interested in bees, too.

Chloe Johnson is interested in bees. She wants the whole community to get interested in bees, too. Chloe has started The Sleepy Eye Bee & Bee Project, with a little help from her mom and dad — Allysa and Andrew Kelton — as both a 4-H project and a community project.

First, what does Bee & Bee refer to? It is a little bee hotel — like a B&B, get it? A main component of Chloe’s project is to provide places for bees to nest near pollinator gardens.

Back up a little. How did Chloe get interested in bees? “This is the weird part,” she said. “I was working on a late assignment (oops) reading about soil types around the U.S., when I read something about bees. That got me interested in bees and I thought it could be my 4-H project.”

After researching more information on bees and how to help them, Chloe’s Bee & Bee project was started. The mission of the project is: “Increase and protect the solitary bee population by increasing nesting and pollination opportunities.”

Chloe’s project involves bringing in Mason bees to kickstart the project. Chloe learned that Mason bees are non-aggressive (“No stingers,” she said, “maybe just a little bite that doesn’t even hurt”) and are very hard workers. “Seven Mason bees can pollinate a full grown fruit tree,” Chloe explained. “It would take 400 honey bees to do that work!”

Chloe’s dad is director of the Dyckman Library, which has become home to information about The Sleepy Eye Bee & Bee Project. Chloe will plant a pollinator garden at the library and at home.

Chloe and her mom are making the small Bee & Bees (which Chloe is pictured holding) out of large juice bottles, paper straws and rolled up paper. The bees will lay eggs in these little tunnels, providing more bees for next year.

Chloe invited her 4-H club, the Sleepy Eye Wide Awakes, to get involved in the project. They are involved and even donated money so Chloe could order a Bee Hotel (larger than the homemade version) and 200 Mason bee cocoons. When the weather warms to a reliable 50 degrees, the hotel will be put outside near a flower garden or flowering tree and the bees will emerge.

In the fall, the Bee & Bees will be collected to harvest, clean, and sort cocoons while collecting data, as well as to clean and store the Bee & Bees over winter.

How can community members get involved? Chloe’s goal is to have 10 small Bee & Bees around town this summer. Longer term, she wants to spread the project county-wide. Community members are invited to host a Bee & Bee, grow pollinator gardens, spread the word, and donate to the cause. (A list of donations needed can be found at the library.)

Information was also shared with the other Brown County 4-H clubs, and Chloe was guest speaker at the Leavenworth Lucky Clovers meeting earlier this week.

This Saturday, April 6, interested people are invited to a Bee & Bee program at the Dyckman Library starting at 10 a.m. Chloe’s Special guest, John Knisley, Master Naturalist and Orchardist at Alternative Roots Farm in Madelia, will be there to tell what the buzz is all about with bees.

Future plans include a May 1 pollinator plant and seed swap at the library.

Learn more and follow The Sleepy Eye Bee & Bee Project on its Facebook page.