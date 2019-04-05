Representatives of the Chippewa County-Montevideo Hospital were on hand at Monday evening’s city council meeting to discuss future plans.

Hospital Board member Mark Rekow spoke to the council about the hospital’s investment strategy/process. Rekow began by saying: “Up until April of 2017, hospitals such as CCMH were severly restricted as to what they could do with their reserves. Investments could only be very low risk, very low return investments.”

Rekow explained that legislation was passed in April of 2017 that expanded the ability of public hospitals to engage in investments that incorporate a greater deal of risk but with a greater return on investments.

