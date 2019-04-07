Jeff Potter, chairman of Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) board of supervisors, attended a legislative briefing and meetings at the state capitol March 5-6 in St. Paul. He joined a group of other officials from the state’s Soil and Water Conservation Districts who met in St. Paul to gather support for conservation districts’ programs and issues.

“It is important for us to get the conservation message out to our elected officials in St. Paul,” said Potter of Redwood Falls.

The 2019 legislative session is absolutely critical to the future of conservation districts in the state, added Potter.

During the visit to St. Paul, Potter met with local legislators, including Sen. Gary Dahms.

Holly Hatlewick and Michael Sandager, from the Renville Soil and Water Conservation District, also attended the legislative briefing and meetings.

“This year included in the many issues legislators and the governor are addressing is state funding for SWCDs as well as funding for the programs and projects they deliver,” said Hatlewick. “We have to work hard to make sure the state’s commitment to sharing in the funding needs of SWCDs doesn’t fall by the wayside. Local Soil and Water Conservation Districts play an integral role in enhancing Minnesotan’s quality of life through conservation on private lands, which yields environmental, wildlife and aesthetic benefits to the public.”

During the visit to St. Paul, Sandager and Hatlewick met with local legislators including Dahms, Sen. Andrew Lang and Rep. Tim Miller.

The event was sponsored by the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.

SWCDs fill the crucial niche of providing land and water conservation services to owners of private lands.

For more information on the Redwood Soil and Water Conservation District, call (507) 637-2427.

For more information on the Renville Soil and Water Conservation District, call (320) 523-1550.