Callie Bohnen and Michael Gratz are Lions Club Students of the Month.

St. Mary’s High School senior Callie Bohnen is Student Council President this year. She plays volleyball and softball and is a cheerleader and member of Knightline. Callie in in band and has been very involved in school musicals during high school. She is on YES! Team and is a Mass Server. Callie works at Schutz Family Foods and Frontier Labs.

Callie said her is a hardwork and dedication will help her achieve her goals. She said she tries to have a positive attitude and never gives up on what she sets her mind to.

Callie said her sister-in-law, Amy Bohnen, has been the greatest influence on her. “She was my Confirmation sponsor and will forever guide me throughout my life,” Callie said. “She gives me very important advice and helps me become a better person. She leads me to always think positively and to not fall into the trap of negative thoughts.”

More about Callie Parents: Patrick and Michele Bohnen

Plans following graduation: Callie plans to attend Minnesota State University, Mankato for business.

Hobbies: Callie likes JO Volleyball, Sleepy Eye Just for Kix - Dance Team, and spending time with family and friends.

Sleepy Eye High School senior Michael Gratz belongs to FFA and was awarded the Top Scholar Award his junior year. Michael is on the FFA Trap Shooting team. Michael works at McCabe’s Ace Hardware, Hardee’s and First Security Bank

Michael values perseverance. “When I work for something and there is a set back, I don’t let that stop me,” he said. “I’ve developed that strength through restoring my motorcycle and target shooting — as I wouldn’t get anything done, or get any better, if I gave up.”

Michael said both his parents are the greatest influences in his life, for different reasons. “My mom helped me believe I could do whatever I wanted in life, and my dad helped solidify that by taking that idea and making it more realistic — I could do whatever I wanted in life, if I worked for it and knew how to do it.”

More about Michael Parents: Curtis Gratz and Christi Heath

Plans following graduation: Michael plans to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville for a degree in computer engineering.

Hobbies: Michael likes motorcycle riding, restoring his motorcycle and target shooting.