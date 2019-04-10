Postponement Notices

For up to date road conditions please check:http://www.511mn.org/

Please check ahead with other events before heading out as well.

Delays/Cancellations:

Belview Learning Center Closed

BLHS (Buffalo Lake/Hector/Stewart) Closed morning pre-school going home on these buses

Central Minnesota Christian School - Prinsburg Closed no after school activities

Clarkfield Area Charter School Closed

Dawson/Boyd Closed

Echo Charter School Closed

Lac Qui Parle Valley Closed

Lakeview (Cottonwood/Wood Lake) Closed

MACCRAY (Maynard/Clara City/Raymond) Closed

Marshall Public & Parochial Schools Closed no afternoon activities

North Central Learning Center in Willmar Closed

Renville County West (Danube/Renville/Sacred Heart) Closed

Yellow Medicine East Closed

BBE (Belgrade/Brooten/Elrosa) (Thursday) closed, E-learning Day

Canby public & private closed

Chokio Alberta closing at 1 pm

Cosmos Learning Center closing at 12:30 pm

Minnewaska Area (Thursday) Closed Flex E-Learning Day

Montevideo closing starting with Ramsey at 12:30 pm

Colleges/Universities

Southwest Minnesota State University Closed and will remain closed til Friday morning 10 am

(Fri, 9 am) St. Mary's School in Bird Island: Kindergarten Roundup postponed til April 26.

Minnesota West locations in Canby, Granite Falls, Luverne & Pipestone will be closing at noon

Community

The Montevideo-American News will not be delivered today due to the weather. Sorry for the inconvenience

Big Bend Lutheran has cancelled Lenten supper and service for tonight

No Small World Nursery Today

Millennium Theater closed tonight

Snow emergency declared for Montevideo No Parking on Avenues until plowed, No parking on streets after 8 am until plowed at 2:30 a.m. on 4/11/19

Updated: 4-10-19 7:31 p.m.