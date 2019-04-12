A dozen more poles will be erected from bridge to Old Highway 75

A partnership between the City of Crookston and Otter Tail Power Company will soon result in more street lights with LED luminaries being erected on the portion of the Highway 75 Bypass closest to American Crystal Sugar, Ampride/Crookston Fuel, and the bypass bridge.

In all, a dozen new poles will be erected, from the intersection of Third Avenue SW and Old Highway 75 to the south side of the bypass bridge. The project could potentially be completed this year, City Administrator Shannon Stassen said.

For years, City leaders have expressed their desire for more and better lighting on main entrances to town. As a result, brighter and more energy-efficient LED luminaries have replaced traditional bulbs on many poles, and new poles have been added at places like the entrance to town on Polk County Highway 11/Fisher Avenue from the east. City council members have also identified a need for more lighting on the southern end of the bypass.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has a “Local Partnership Program” and the City applied for it via Widseth Smith Nolting & Associates and was notified, Stassen explained, that MnDOT would split the cost with the City for the 12 new poles and luminaries. The total estimated project cost is $129,168.

Otter Tail presented a second option to the City, to install the LED lights and own them. Five of the lights are within city limits and seven are not. The annual energy cost to the City would be just under $5,000.

Stassen said he consulted with Polk County Highway Engineer Rich Sanders, and Sanders said the county would cover the energy costs of two of the lights, one at the intersection of Polk County Highway 233 near American Crystal.

Ward 1 Council Member Jake Fee said he thinks it’s important to better light that area because of the traffic volume, which he said greatly increases at harvest time. Ward 3 Council Member Clayton Briggs added that more and better lighting has improved the appearance and feel of other major corridors into town. “It looks so nice coming in by UMC, and on Fisher Avenue,” he said. “It’s bright. It looks safe, and it feels safe.”

Had the council chosen the MnDOT option, Stassen said the lights would have been erected sometime next year.