50 years ago

April 1969

• The RFHS band became the first band of any kind in the United States to play the military march “Allegro” from “Three Inventions” – a piece by Dutch composer Karel Van Dijck.

• Redwood Falls Industries, Inc., confirmed a metal fabrication company was considering moving into the new industrial park on the eastern edge of town. A selling point was that the new firm’s employees would all be male – which would help balance the labor market in the region, what with Control Data workforce being made up almost entirely of female employees.

• Redwood Falls residents were alarmed when the fire signal in the tower of the Farmers Elevator went off for 15 minutes, triggered by a shorted-out heat thermostat.

• After the Ramsey Park zoo was suddenly stuck three feet underwater by a rising Redwood River, everyone assumed the coyote had drowned in the flood. City workers, cleaning out the coyote’s pen a week later, discovered the coyote alive and healthy in a small space underneath the pen’s roof.

• RFHS graduate William J. Schmidt, an Army staff driver for the seventh medical brigade commander stationed in Stuttgart, Germany, was presented with an Autobahn safety award.

25 years ago

April 1994

• Winter Olympics luger Greta Sebald, a native of Askov, Minn., visited Reede Gray Elementary School and was greeted as a hero despite coming in last place in the luge competition. Sebald was widely admired during the Olympics for not giving up and for going on to set a personal-best record in a later Olympic race.

• The Redwood Falls Cable Commission debated whether or not to shorten the franchise agreements with cable operators from 15 years to 10 years because of rapid changes in technology.

• After holes three, five and eight were damaged by the flooded Redwood River, the Redwood Falls golf course was opened for the season.

• Country music star Sammy Kershaw performed at Jackpot Junction, while How to Speak Minnesotan author Howard Mohr spoke at the Wabasso Community Center.

10 years ago

April 2009

• Children's hearts raced all over Redwood as the new aquatic center’s 30-foot tall water slide was installed.

• The RVHS Rocket Club practiced its goal of sending a rocket up to 750 feet for 45 seconds – without breaking its payload of an egg.

• A meeting to let the public know a Level 3 sex offender would be moving to Morgan was cancelled when the offender decided to move someplace else.