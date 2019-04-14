The American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood during National Volunteer Month this April. Eligible donors of all blood types – especially type O – are needed to help ensure blood products are available for patients this spring. Nearly half of the public knows someone who has been helped by a blood transfusion. Volunteer donors are the only source of blood products for those in need of transfusions, and the Red Cross salutes the volunteer blood and platelet donors who help fulfill its lifesaving mission. While donors of all blood types are needed, the Red Cross currently has a severe shortage of type O blood donations and urges type O donors to give now.

The Red Cross Bloodmobile is scheduled to be in Redwood Falls this coming Monday (April 15) and Tuesday (April 16) at the Redwood Area Community Center from 12:30-6:30 p.m. each day.

To learn more about donating or to make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.

– Photo courtesy of the American Red Cross