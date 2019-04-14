The start date for the Highway 14 Tracy to Revere project has been delayed due to the weather. Originally, the project was scheduled to begin April 15, 2019. That start date has been moved to May 13, 2019, weather permitting. The new projected completion date is July 26, 2019.

The project includes the resurfacing of Highway 14 from Tracy to Revere. The project also includes culvert repair, the extension of the right-turn lane at the intersection of County Road 80, extension of the radius near the elevator, guardrail updates and pedestrian improvements in Walnut Grove.

The project requires a detour. The detour route uses Lyon County Roads 9, 2, and 11, as well as Redwood County Roads 4 and 7. Highway 14 will be closed during construction.

Work crews will provide access to local homes and businesses located along the construction route. The access point may change as work progresses and changes will be posted to the project website as well as social media.

Benefits of the project include a smoother road surface, enhanced safety at intersections, and pedestrian crossing improvements which comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The estimated project cost is $5.1 million. Duininck Inc. is the contractor for the project.

For more information about the project, visit www.mndot.gov.

