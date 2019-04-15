The Montevideo School Board met in regular session on April 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the district board room at the middle school.

The Montevideo School Board met in regular session on April 8, 2019 at 6 p.m. in the district board room at the middle school. Board members present were Balken, Helgeson, Kluver, Snell, Stenson, VanRavenswaay, and Superintendent Heller.

First on the agenda was a presentation regarding long range facility planning by ICS consultant Mike Hubbard. Hubbard explained several possible building scenarios and the costs associated with any additions or remodels. The board took no action at this time.

The board approved the following consent agenda and the following items: the minutes of the March regular board meeting, bills, the treasurer’s report, budget reports, several employments, resignations, retirements reassignments, and terminations, fundraising approvals, and the hiring of new Community Ed. Advisory Council Members.

The board made a motion to a adopt a resolution accepting three donations; $25 from Tom Albrecht and Individuals with Disabilities, $200 from the Montevideo Youth Sports Club, and $120 from The Montevideo Area United Way and Book Buddies. The resolution was adopted.

Luther Heller then gave the superintendent’s report, which covered legislative updates, staffing updates and end-of-year events as well as upcoming meetings.

For more on this story and others pick up this week’s paper or subscribe today!