The Sleepy Eye Police Department has moved to it's new location at 200 Main St E.

The Sleepy Eye Police Department has moved to it's new location at 200 Main St E. The office number is still the same, 507-794-3711. The entrance doors will remain open and will have access to our lobby. The office is not staffed 24 hours, although we operate 24 hrs a day. Please call the office number, which will route out to our cell phone. There is also be a door bell mounted to the right side of the glass window. Please press that for assistance. If no one comes please call the office number. If it's an emergency please dial 911.