Sleepy Eye farmers, Craig and Elizabeth Fischer, are owners of Fischer’s Sleepy Bison Acres which they founded in 2013 with the purchase of two buffalo cows. The Fischers have grown their operation since then and now have a herd of bison, and also raise pastured chickens and hogs.

The Fischers are members of the Minnesota Buffalo Association and served as hosts for the organization’s 26th annual education conference, April 12 to 14. The conference was held at the Sleepy Eye Event Center and also included Sunday morning breakfast at the Fischer’s farm, followed by a bus tour to Minneopa State Park to view the bison there.

Speakers, and their topics, at the education conference included:

Kris Brown, Grand View Bison Ranch, “Building a more productive system through Silvopasture and Management Intensive Grazing.”

Brooks White, Borderland Agriculture, “Regenerating our land with bison.”

Keith Berns, Green Cover Seed, “Carbonics, filling production gaps with covers, and the Smartmix calculator.”

Keynote speaker: Gabe Brown, Understanding Ag LLC, “A Regenerative Future: Diversifying farm profits and soil health.”

“We were honored to host the 2019 Annual Educational Conference on behalf of the Minnesota Buffalo Association,” said Craig Fischer. “The annual conference moves around the state and regional area every spring, and we were happy we had the chance to expose our membership to the Sleepy Eye and New Ulm area.”

Fischer said MnBA’s membership is spread throughout 11 states and two Canadian provinces. The conference brought in 103 adults, 11 youth, and 10 local FFA attendees. People came from Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Canada, Wisconsin, and Indiana.

“We feel we had a very informative conference that presented a lot of valuable, innovative ideas for bison specific producers, as well as landowners, crop farmers, conservationists and soil enthusiasts,” Fischer said. “We want to recognize our family, local community businesses, the Sleepy Eye Event Center, and Hy-Vee catering for all of the support in making this conference a great event for everyone involved.”