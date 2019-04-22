The Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education dispatched with business in less than a half hour on Monday, April 15.

The Sleepy Eye District 84 Board of Education dispatched with business in less than a half hour on Monday, April 15. The meeting was held on Monday due to the weather early-out on April 10, the regular meeting date.

The meeting was over so quickly, this reporter was still covering the home track meet when it adjourned. Superintendent John Cselovszki was also at the track meet, assisting with timing races. He provided his information to the board in advance.

Representatives of the senior class reported about their recent senior class trip and representatives of the junior class requested (and received) approval of plans for their trip next spring.

Action items approved:

•Resignations — Cassandra Hassner, SPED para; Ryan Hulke, girls basketball coach; Mary Van Roekel, technical director for plays; Shannon Ernst, SPED para.

•Hirings — Lee Carlson, asst. track coach, $2,400; Stephanie Wurtzberger, teacher for 2019-2020 school year, $38,488; Adam Manderfeld, Ag teacher/JH FFA advisor plus 30 days summer contract for 2019-2020 school year, $51,156; Hunter Klotz, Ag teacher/JH FFA advisor plus 30 days summer contract for 2019-2020 school year, $48,824; Elizabeth Landherr, vocal music instructor/vocal director for 2019-2020 school year, $43,216; Chelsey Denelsbeck, SPED/ EBD instructor for 2019-2020 school year, $39,488; Danielle Cagle, elementary instructor for 2019-2020 school year, $39,488; Marc Riederer, JH baseball coach, $1,741; Diane Stoks, Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk, $20.15 per hour.

•2019-2020 school calendar: first day Aug. 19; two week break, Dec. 23 through Jan. 3; last day May 20.

Next meeting is Wednesday, May 8 at 5:30 p.m.