The Chippewa County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, April 16 at 1:30 p.m. at the Courthouse in Montevideo. Commissioners present were Jim Dahlvang, Matt Gilbertson, Dave Nordaune, and Chairman David Lieser. Commissioner Jeffrey Lopez was absent.

Kevin Wald was the first to meet before the board to discuss potential projects being pursued by CCMH. Brian Lovdahl, Hospital CEO and Mark Rekow, Hospital Chairman, were also present to discuss comments and answer questions presented by Wald. No action was taken by the board.

JoAnn Blomme met with the board to present a geological atlas survey program being conducted by the University of Minnesota. A motion was made to authorize Chippewa County to participate in the survey, which was approved unimously.

The board next discussed state-wide funding of transportation projects, and the resolution presented at the April 2 meeting that failed to pass. A motion was made to adopt a transportation resolution, stating that the board encourages Minnesota Legislature to pass and the Governor sign a bill bringing adequate funding to Minnesota’s statewide transportation system. The resolution was adopted unanimously.

A motion was then made to approve the 2018-2020 Teamsters Union Contract, to which it was passed unanimously.

Alice McColley, License Bureau Director met before the board to discuss equipment needs within the department. McColley was directed to purchase the requested equipment, considering the best value options with local merchants.

The board discussed the following items on the consent agenda:

The minutes of the April 2 regular meeting, the date for the next regular meeting on May 7, 2019 at 9 a.m. at the Assembly Room in the courthouse, the grade recommendation of the Auditor/Treasurer-Drainage Deputy at Grade 5, authorizing the advertising to hire the Auditor/Treasurer-Drainage Deputy, accepting the resignation of the IT Director, and approving the funding request for the MN River Valley Scenic Byway for $50.

