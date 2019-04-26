Bring yours to the Polk County Sheriff's Office lobby in Crookston.

Saturday April 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 17th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, and the front lobby of the Polk County Sheriff’s Office in Crookston will serve as the local collection site.

The East Grand Forks Police Department is also a collection site in Polk County.



The DEA Take Back Day events provide an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.



Learn more at takebackday.dea.gov



