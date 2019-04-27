Erupting for 10 first inning runs the Redwood Valley baseball team ended a four-game losing streak with a 12-0, five-inning rout of visiting JCC April 23 at Memorial Field in Redwood Falls.

Scoring just eight runs in the first four games of the season – all losses – the Cardinals (1-4) took their frustrations out on the Huskies with an explosive 10-run first inning. Taking advantage of some timely hitting and several Husky errors the Cards gave starter Bryant Haas all the support he would need, as they picked up a nice Big South Conference win.

Carter Guetter went 2-for-3 with a big three-run home run to left center field in the big first inning, and the Cards would score six runs with two outs.

Haas had a nice outing, earning the victory on the hill going four innings and allowing just three hits and striking out one. Offensively he went 3-for-3 with a double.

Cole Woodford continues to swing a hot bat, going 3-for-3 with a pair of RBI and two runs scored. Defensively, he made a nice running catch in the top of the second that led to a double-play.

Brennan Sander was 2-for-3 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Jaden Van Hee went 2-for-3 with an RBI.

Alex Louwagie was 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored, Ray Gerke went 1-for-3 and Kyle Lechner picked up an RBI and also drew a walk and scored. Adam Bommersbach pitched an inning of scoreless relief.

–

The Cardinals travelled to Morris Area April 22 for a game originally scheduled to be played at home and would lose a tough one 2-1. The Cardinals led 1-0 after an inning of play, but the Tigers would score single runs in the fourth and sixth and won despite being outhit 13-5.

Lechner pitched well in defeat, allowing two unearned runs on five hits, striking out six and walking three in six innings of action. He also had a nice day at the plate going 4-for-4.

Woodford finished 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, and Bommersbach was 2-for-3 with a double an an RBI. Louwagie was 2-for-3, and VanHee went 2-for-4.