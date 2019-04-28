The Minnesota Department of Transportation will participate in Worker Memorial Day observances on Monday (April 29) to honor transportation workers who were killed or injured on the job.

Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed April 28, 2019, as Worker Memorial Day in Minnesota in recognition of the high price transportation workers have paid in the construction and maintenance of the state’s transportation system.

Since 1960, 35 MnDOT workers and 15 contractors have lost their lives while working on Minnesota highways.

“Every day, hundreds of women and men are at work on our roadways, focused on improving the safety of our roads and bridges,” said Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher. “All Minnesotans share in the responsibility of ensuring these dedicated workers make it home safely to their families at the end of the day.”

As part of the observance, the Interstate 35W bridge in Minneapolis will be lit orange on April 28 and April 29.

MnDOT reminds the public that motorists and passengers suffer the vast majority of work zone deaths and injuries and urges them to follow these recommendations in work zones:

• Stay alert; work zones constantly change with lane shifts, closures and moving workers and vehicles

• Watch for signs, equipment and workers

• Minimize distractions, such as using cell phones, eating or drinking

• Avoid tailgating

• Follow posted speed limits and directional signs

• Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

• Avoid lane changes while navigating the work zone

Visit the MnDOT Worker Memorial Web site at www.dot.state.mn.us/workermemorial/ to view the proclamation and learn more about the worker memorial at MnDOT headquarters.