This week will highlight a busy schedule for all local high school baseball, softball, track, and golf teams. Check it out here!

Monday, April 29

•Knights baseball home vs Nicollet, 5 p.m.

•Knights softball at Lester Prarie, 5 p.m.

•River Valley track meet vs. St James, (JH meet), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, April 30

•River Valley track meet at St. James, 4:30 p.m.

•Knights softball at GFW, in Winthrop, 5 p.m. (make-up from 4/16)

Wednesday, May 1

•Golf conference tournament at Oakdale Golf Club at 10 a.m.

Thursday, May 2

•Knights baseball home vs BLHS (DH), 4:30 p.m.

•Knights softball at BLHS (DH), in Stewart, 4:30 p.m.

•Indians baseball at Springfield (DH), in Leavenworth 4:30 p.m.

•Indians softball home vs Springfield (DH), 4:30 p.m.

Friday, May 3

•River Valley track at Fairmont, 4 p.m.

•Golf meet at Sanborn Golf Course, 4:30 p.m.

All scheduled events are courtesy of the www.tomahawkconference.org as of 4/28/19.