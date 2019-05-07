March is designated as food shelf month, and during that time of the year the attention of the nation is focused on hunger.

According to Cindy Mumme, Redwood Area Food Shelf coordinator, the need is not limited to one month, as is evident in that fact that 10-12,000 pounds of food is distributed through the local organization every month.

Each month of the year the Redwood Area Food Shelf serves an average of 50 families, and while the numbers appear to be stable, Mumme said the reality is that more and more people are coming to the food shelf all of the time.

“Clients change from month to month,” said Mumme, adding the focus of those who serve the public through the food shelf is to help make the experience a positive one.

Mumme added the support from the community continues to be strong, as was evident during food shelf month when AgCountry Farm Credit Services in Redwood Falls opted to engage in helping out this cause.

Corrinne Gertsema of AgCountry, in conjunction with other employees, helped to coordinate a fundraising effort with the entity’s employees that would provide financial support for the food shelf. Teams were formed, and each team had the chance to raise funds through the placement of a jar in local businesses, including Chumley’s, Tersteeg’s, Cafe by County Kitchen, Dari King and the Dollar Tree.

The jars provided the opportunity for the public to help with the cause, and AgCountry committed to match the funds that were raised during the campaign.

In the end, a check was presented to Mumme for the Redwood Area Food Shelf in the amount of $350, with the employees also providing 37 pounds of food for distribution to those in need.

Gertsema said the effort was about being an example of what happens when a local business gets involved in the community. In addition it builds camaraderie within the business itself, as people work together to accomplish a common goal.

During the food shelf month drive, more than $18,000 was raised for the Redwood Area Food Shelf, said Mumme. A total of 3,388 pounds of food was also donated in March.

“We appreciate when the community stands behind us,” said Mumme, expressing sincere thanks to those, like AgCountry Farm Credit Services, that help. “We could not do it without them.”

Gertsema said there have been conversations about continuing this effort in the future. Mumme added there are a number of local businesses that have added a wellness element for employees, and organizations like the food shelf often become the recipients of those efforts.

The Redwood Area Food Shelf is open for clients Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:45 until 11:45 and the first Saturday of the month from 8-10 a.m.