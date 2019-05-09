You can vote online for Iverson; the pageant is next month in Eden Prairie.

Crookston High School senior Muira MacRae, crowned Miss Northern Lakes in 2018 and a contestant in the Miss Minnesota Scholarship Pageant in June 2019, has nominated Crookston’s Shirley Iverson for a “SHERO” award as part of a contest through MissMinnesota.org and Maurice’s.



If Iverson garners the most online votes and is named a “SHERO” (every day hero), through a partnership with the Minnesota Educational Scholarship Fund, Inc., she will receive a $500 Maurice’s gift card.



Vote for Iverson at https://www.maurices.com/shero



On her Facebook page, MacRae says of nominating Iverson:



“My personal SHERO Shirley Seddon Iverson has been chosen as a finalist for the Maurice's SHERO contest! As part of the Miss Minnesota organization's opportunity with our great sponsor Maurice's, I nominated Shirley Seddon Iverson for this award because she is a strong, empowering, inspiring woman who has greatly impacted my life in many ways. Shirley does so much for the community of Crookston and she makes it a wonderful place to live and thrive! She is the perfect representation of a woman who lives my platform and is beautiful, confident and strong in every way, shape and form. Please go to the website and vote for Shirley. This is a great way to show her how much she means to not only me, but the whole community of Crookston!”



On the Maurice’s SHERO website, Iverson is described as “a community builder, advocate and mentor. On top of her job as a Realtor, she never stops caring about her community. From volunteering her time with youth and the elderly to rebuilding parks and improving services offered to people impacted by sexual assault — there's no shortage of reasons why Shirley's a modern day hero.”



Featuring MacRae and 23 other candidates, Miss Minnesota Pageant preliminaries will take place June 19-20, followed by the final competition on June 22, all at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center. Tickets are on sale at etix.com. More information can be found at missminnesota.org.



At the pageant, MacRae will be performing a musical comedy to the iconic Journey song “Don’t Stop Believin.’” Her “social impact initiative” is “Body Confidence in Young Women.” As part of her platform, MacRae has launched a website, https://bodyconfidence.world/.



On her Facebook page, MacRae discusses why she chose to become a part of the Miss America organization:



“There are so many positive and amazing reasons to join this organization but the one thing that really drove me to do it, was my platform. This program gives young women a great opportunity to represent something that they really care about and for me that's Body Confidence! I wanted to prove to myself that I was confident enough to get on stage and make people laugh, and to rock out in a beautiful dress that made me feel beautiful, confident and strong. Feeling confident is about knowing who you are as an individual and why that makes you special! I am very thankful to the Miss America Organization for helping me spread that message. Beauty starts on the inside, confidence is having the courage to show it on the outside!”



MacRae also thanks Maurice’s for their involvement in the initiative.



“Thank you Maurice's for creating a Body Confidence environment for women of many sizes and for providing clothing that makes us feel beautiful!” she says.







