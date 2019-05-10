Many exciting things are happening at RiverView Health these days, most notably RiverView 2020, the hospital and clinic building project. However, as exciting as a new 80,000 square foot, $51 million new build is, no building, new or old, makes a difference without dedicated employees working to improve the lives of the patients who walk through the doors.

That’s why RiverView is celebrating once again, this time the celebration is all about the people that make RiverView Health an exceptional place to receive care. May 12th-18th is National Hospital Week and National Nursing Home Week!



A hospital is more than a place where people go to heal, it is a part of the community that fosters health and represents hope. From providing treatment and comfort to the sick, to welcoming new life into the world, hospitals are central to a healthy and optimistic community.



A nursing home is another important piece in a community. Many families face the difficult decision of placing a loved one in the care of others. Fortunately, help is available when living at home is no longer an option.



The two recognitions celebrate the men and women who support the health of their communities through dedication and compassionate care. This annual event is an opportunity to thank all of those caring individuals – physicians, nurses, therapists, food service workers, volunteers, administrators and so many more – for their contributions in keeping our community healthy.



“National Hospital Week and National Nursing Home Week, first and foremost, are celebrations of people,’’ said RiverView President/CEO Carrie Michalski. “We’re extremely proud of each member of our staff and we recognize the important role they play in extending a sense of trust to our patients and our community.”



RiverView will hold a variety of events for employees throughout the week to celebrate the recognitions, including an employee picnic and cake served by the RiverView Auxiliary.



Tune in to KROX’ Valley Talk (1260 AM, 105.7 FM) at 10:40 am on Monday to listen to Michalski talk about National Hospital and Nursing Home Week.