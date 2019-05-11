Everyone has a Rita Fasching story.

Those who know her best would agree with that statement, and they would all likely add the one thing she would not want is a lot of attention.

While Fasching may not be one who looks for the limelight, the fact is she has made a huge impact on the community. People know her, appreciate her and now that she is in need are very willing to help.

Fasching has been part of the community for more than three decades, and over those 30-plus years she has connected with people in a variety of ways. She has served as an educator and has helped coordinate the area’s Special Olympics program.

Fasching also actively demonstrates what is important for her through her church and involvement with the local animal shelter. Fasching has done so much for the community, and now those who know her are asking the community to come out and help her.

Fasching was recently diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer and is undergoing treatment in St. Cloud. Always one to give help to others financially over the years, whether it is making sure her students have what they need or going out of the kindness of her heart to help local causes, the tables have now turned.

A benefit is being held for Fasching this coming Monday (May 13) from 5-6:30 p.m. at Redwood Valley Middle School/High School in the commons area. During that time, tacos in a bag will be served, with bars and cookies as well as refreshments being offered to those who attend. Free-will donations are being accepted.

The benefit for Fasching is being held prior to the Grades 5-12 band concert Monday, and so those who are coordinating the event are encouraging the community to come and support Rita and then attend the program.

A team of current and retired teachers from the community are helping to plan the benefit, and those who are involved have been amazed by the number of people who have found out about it and are willing to volunteer their time however they can.

That, said those who talked about Rita and her impact, is a demonstration of what she has meant to the community over the years.

All of the funds raised during the event will go to help Fasching cover expenses, and others have stepped up to make that possible, including Thrivent Financial, which is providing funds and Taher, Inc., which is providing the food.

Online opportunities to give have also been established, with a Go Fund Me account set up raising money for Rita, with a Facebook Page also available.

Those who may not be able to attend the benefit may drop off funds in the Redwood Area Public School district office with Darcy Josephson. Checks can be made out to Rita Fasching. An account in her name has also been established at Minwest Bank in Redwood Falls.

Rita Fasching is one of those people who stands back in the shadows not looking for credit for the many things she has done for those in need. Her kindnesses intended to stay behind the scenes are becoming more and more evident across the community. Even those who know her best have no idea just how much of an impact she has made.

Everyone is encouraged to attend the benefit being held May 13 to give back a little to one who has given so much of herself for her community.