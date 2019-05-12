Information from latest survey results.

A hearty thank you goes to our acting City Manager, Bob Elston, for stepping up and filling the void created when the City Manager resigned her position. Mr. Elston will serve until a new City Manager is appointed by the City Council and Public Utilities Commission.

Unfortunately, I’m not able to make any comments about the resignation. The legal ramifications of the situation require that we not address questions about the matter.

One of the City’s office staff, Sarah Hinderman, recently completed the tabulation of the comments of the last 1/3 of the community residents’ surveys. We thank all those residents who took time to complete the surveys as your input is valuable.

Leading the comment list was the matter of snow removal. There were 28 comments suggesting improvements were needed, and a few complimenting the crew for the good work they do with the amount of snow we received. It was a tough snow removal season with a lot of wet, heavy snow to contend with. As it piled up, the snow plows had a tough time plowing it all the way to the curb.

I know the snow plow crew is looking at every way they can to make snow removal better. It is tough, especially when the City gets this much snow. It’s probably best summed up by a resident who commented, “If only you didn’t have to push so much snow into my driveway.” Everyone is just glad summer is on the way, so we can put this snow season behind us.

The second most frequent comment dealt with blight (22). Lots of folks talked about how their neighbor’s blight impacted their property. The Blight Committee is working on this and I’m confident their work is going to make a difference.

Garbage cans and parks each received 15 comments—the third most frequently commented on. Several people cited the difficulty some seniors are having getting their garbage to the street. Others thought the cans on the streets were a new form of “blight.”

People who cited the parks primarily talked about grass trimming, thinking our parks could look better with better trimming. Several people asked about the lack of recreation programs for youth during the summer months.

There were a myriad of other comments, ranging from daycare needs, to housing, to dog parks and dogs running loose. These comments are all read and passed on to the appropriate department.

There were a couple items that were brought up in the comments where folks did not have all the correct information. There were four comments about rising taxes in Sleepy Eye—and rightly, no one likes to see their taxes going up. Fortunately, Sleepy Eye’s taxes are LOWER than almost every community in this part of the state. Further, Sleepy Eye’s taxes are lower than every one of our neighboring communities. The Council works hard to maintain that enviable tax position.

Another commented about the debt on the Event Center. There is no debt on the Event Center and there never has been. The Event Center was paid for as it was built.

There were many comments about the great community Sleepy Eye is, and the wonderful people who serve the community as City employees. There were also many comments about the good things Sleepy Eye has to offer. So, we do have all those good things to build on. We will use the many comments to make our town even better. It is, after all, a great place to live and a fine place to call home.